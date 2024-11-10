Woman killed, 2 children injured in crash involving wrong-way driver on Eastex Freeway
article
HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and injured two children and another person around 3 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway at Bender Rd., near Humble.
Investigators say a white SUV traveling northbound was hit by a Silverado pickup traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
The woman in the SUV died at the scene of the crash.
A 14-year-old and a 6-year-old were passengers in the pickup truck. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. They are expected to survive.
The driver of the pickup has a broken leg, and police say the driver may have been intoxicated, but it is still under investigation.
The names of those involved have not been released at this time.