Houston Restaurant Weeks - Brennan's

Known as the crown jewel of Creole cuisine and southern hospitality, Brennan's of Houston, has a rich history rooted in the 1967 opening as a sister restaurant to the world-famous Commander's Palace in New Orleans.

It is also one of the restaurants that has participated in Houston Restaurant Weeks since its founding by Cleverley Stone 21 years ago.

Located at 3300 Smith Street, the restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday - Sunday 5pm - 'Til . For HRW they are offering a 3-course $55 dinner with some additional cost-added options.

Brennan's is open for lunch Tuesday- Friday 11am - 3pm and again the HRW menu choices are extended - $25 for 2 course lunch, add dessert for just $6.00 more.

And then there's the famous Brennan's weekend brunch at $25 for 2 courses this is an awesome opportunity to taste the world famous Brennan's menu.

Brunch is served Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and the Sunday Jazz Brunch begins at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1,600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

