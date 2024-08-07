Houston Restaurant Weeks: B&B Butchers

Coco Dominguez celebrates the start of Houston Restaurant Weeks with restaurateur Benjamin Berg and the Berg Hospitality Group's, B&B Butchers.

B&B Butchers and Restaurant is offering a 3-course $25 lunch menu and a $55 3-course dinner menu. B&B Butchers incredible burgers top the lunch menu, along with salad offerings and desserts. The dinner menu offers several main course options, chicken, pork fish, but of course, the exquisite 8oz filet is also a diner's choice.

B&B Butchers and Restaurant is located at 1814 Washington Avenue.

They are open:

Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m

Sunday 11 a.m - 9 p.m.

Reservations should be made through Open Table.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is a simple concept that yields big results and benefits area restaurants and the Houston Food Bank and food lovers throughout Houston. Diners select items from a fixed-price menu and then the restaurant donates a portion of that cost to the Houston Food Bank. A $25 meal = a $3.00 donation, a $39 meal = a $5.00 donation and a $55 meal = a $7.00 donation. For every dollar donated the Houston Food Bank can provide three meals.

During HRW 2024, Foodies and Friends will be streaming on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 1 p.m., to highlight a different participating restaurant every episode as we help guide you through some of the more than 300 participating restaurants.

