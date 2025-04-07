The Brief A woman is in critical condition after being pinned underneath a vehicle near Fourth Ward in Houston, police report. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.



A woman is in critical condition after being pinned underneath a vehicle near Fourth Ward in Houston.

West Dallas pedestrian crash

What we know:

Houston police report Houston Fire Department units asked for assistance with an auto-pedestrian crash near 702 West Dallas Street.

Authorities had to do extrication for a woman who was pinned under a vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

She was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and last reported to be in critical condition, according to officials.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not shared details on what possibly led to the crash or the cause behind it.