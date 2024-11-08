Houston residents receive racist text messages, FBI investigating

The FBI is investigating a series of racist text messages targeting black people across the country, including in Houston. The FBI is now involved in a multi-agency investigation into the disturbing trend.

The test message sent to David Cunningham, a Houston resident, read, "Greetings David: You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation in Atanta. Be ready at 12 a.m. SHARP with your belongings. Our executive Slaves will come get you in a brown van, be prepared to be searched down once you've entered the plantation. You are in Plantation Group N."

The text is part of a mass message sent across the country that referenced slavery. The messages, sent anonymously, were reported in several states, including California, Ohio, Pennsylvania and in Texas.

"It’s hurtful. It’s racist. It’s uncalled-for," said Cunningham.

In a statement, the FBI said they’re "aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter."

Community activists said the agency needs to work faster to protect minorities.

"Unfortunately, we’ve been dealing with moments like this for 400 years. Four more won’t be the end of us," said Eugene Howard, a community activist and president of Visionary Outreach.

According to the FBI, the text messages are bad, but not considered a hate crime unless someone is threatened.

"If America is going to be that shining light on a hill, it can’t make its own citizens afraid, fearful, and feel like there’s no hope for tomorrow," said Howard.

If you do receive one of these text messages, tech experts said there are a few things you can do. Tech experts do not recommend replying to the text message because it gives the sender more information about you. They suggest saving the messages to show local law enforcement. People can also file a complaint with the FTC and FBI.

For more information from the FBI on hate crime, click here.