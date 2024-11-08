Houston police seek suspect in multiple sexual assaults

The Houston Police Department is investigating a series of sexual assaults in the West Gulf Bank area and is seeking the public's help to identify the suspect.

The suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s, is believed to be responsible for at least five sexual assaults in the area since August.

The incidents occurred at various apartment complexes in the 5300 and 5400 blocks of West Gulf Bank Road and the 3400 block of West Little York Road.

In each case, the suspect either forced entry into the victim's apartment or gained entry through an unlocked door. In some instances, the suspect was armed with a gun.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.