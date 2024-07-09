Houston residents face clean-up challenges as Beryl exodus brings heat

With Tropical Storm Beryl moving out of the Houston area, the focus for many residents has shifted to dealing with the aftermath and the challenging cleanup in the sweltering heat.

Thomas Rodriguez was at his home as Beryl made landfall, witnessing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

"As we were inside the house, we heard a loud thump, and then we see this tree fall over, and sure enough it took down these power lines," he said.

In the light of day, the big tree that knocked down the power lines was a stark reminder of the storm's fury.

Reflecting on the event, Rodriguez said, "I’m very fortunate by the grace of God, even what we experienced last month [derecho] to still be here."

Highlighting the unexpected hazards of the storm, Rodriguez commented, "One thing that people don’t consider when a hurricane is going through is the trees necessarily falling; you’re more concerned about the flood, but the wind can do just as much damage as the water."

Another Houston resident in the Timbergrove Manor neighborhood is dealing with leaks from Beryl, on top of a roof still tarped from previous storms.

Over in the Heights, Beryl's aftermath was seen as a tree fell on Adam Mezzarella’s car.

"I was really fortunate the front, it rested a little bit. But it doesn’t look like it broke any of the windshield, and the actual vehicle doesn’t seem to be damaged," he said with a sense of relief.

Mezzarella, with the help of a friend, managed to remove the tree and safely drive his car away.

The cleanup efforts are being hampered by the oppressive heat of Houston, with temperatures feeling well over 100 degrees.

"We survived last month one week without power, hopefully it’s not as long, but who knows," Rodriguez stated, bracing for the difficult conditions. Mezzarella shared his sentiment of reluctant readiness: "Mentally prepared, yes. Not looking forward to it."

In areas affected by the storm, no power also means a lot of dark traffic lights. Although most drivers have been conscious and respectful of one another, the non-operational lights are adding another layer of danger to the roads. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.