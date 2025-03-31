2 Huntsville ISD educators arrested in separate investigations

The Brief Investigations are underway after two Huntsville ISD educators were arrested. Huntsville police said the arrests have occurred in the last couple of weeks.



2 Huntsville ISD educators arrested

Investigations are underway following the arrests of two Huntsville ISD educators in the past two weeks.

What we know:

According to Huntsville police, the first arrest was made on March 19. Officials said Demondrae Murray, a teacher at Mance Park Middle School, was picked up during a prostitution/human trafficking operation in Huntsville on March 19.

The second person, Eric Buchek, a teacher at Huntsville High School, was arrested on March 27 for improper relationship between an educator and student.

Demondrae Murray Investigation

What they're saying:

Huntsville ISD administrators released a statement on Tuesday regarding the arrest saying,

"Huntsville ISD was made aware of an incident occurring on Friday, March 21, 2025, involving the arrest of a Huntsville ISD middle school teacher for a crime unrelated to the District. The allegations do not involve any district students, other staff or district facilities.

District administration takes this matter very seriously and are committed to upholding high standards of integrity and responsibility among our staff. Upon becoming aware of the incident, the District took immediate action to ensure the teacher did not return to campus. While this situation is a personnel matter, we recognize that our community expects accountability and transparency from those who serve our students.

At this time, we are following all applicable policies while ensuring that the focus remains on serving the students, staff, and families of our district. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we respect the rights of all individuals involved and will refrain from further comment.

We appreciate the community’s trust and remain dedicated to maintaining the integrity of our district and the well-being of our students."

Eric Buchek investigation

What they're saying:

The Huntsville Independent School District released a statement to FOX 26 regarding the arrest of Buchek saying, "Huntsville High School administration received notice of an urgent matter requiring immediate attention on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. District administration was alerted and promptly initiated an investigation into allegations that a high school teacher had inappropriate contact with a high school student. After a thorough investigation, the District took immediate action to ensure the teacher was removed from the District and will not be returning. The matter was turned over to local law enforcement for handling. As a result, the high school teacher was arrested on Thursday, March 27, 2025, for Improper Relationship between Educator/Student.

District administration takes the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously. Although this is an ongoing criminal matter, we recognize that our community expects accountability and transparency from those who serve our students. As it has been widely misreported and circulated on social media that the teacher was teaching 5th grade when this occurred, we want to clarify the teacher was assigned to the high school campus this entire school year.

At this time, we are following all applicable policies while ensuring that the focus remains on serving the students, staff, and families of our district. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we respect the rights of all individuals involved and will refrain from further comment.

We appreciate the community’s trust and remain dedicated to maintaining the integrity of our district and the well-being of our students."

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time as to what happened in each of these cases. That information has yet to be released.