Houston repeat offender sentenced for molesting children

Sherman Lee Johnson from Houston was sentenced to prison without parole for molesting children, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Johnson pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child and the 66-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday.

SUGGESTED: Harris County shooting: 1 dead on River Pointe Lane

"This man repeatedly abused and victimized children without a second thought to the pain and damage he was inflicting," Ogg said. "It seems clear that justice demands that he spend the rest of his life in prison."

Sherman Lee Johnson

According to officials, Johnson assaulted a young girl beginning in 2009 and continuing until 2020, when the girl reported him to authorities.

The family of the girl knew Johnson and he manipulated their trust to take advantage of the young girl and other victims, officials report.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Court records state Johnson was a long-time repeat offender and was first convicted of rape in 1977.

"Parents and families have to stay ever vigilant about who they can trust because there are predators like this who hide among us in plain sight," Assistant District Attorney Tim Goodwin said. "This is a just result because the defendant will have to serve every day of the 25-year sentence with no chance at parole."