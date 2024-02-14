The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting on Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a male was found dead on a sidewalk in the 19600 block of River Pointe Lane.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on River Pointe Lane.

He was described only as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s. The sheriff says it appears he sustained a gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff, some people reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. Residents in the area are asked to check their cameras.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the deadly incident. No information about a suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.