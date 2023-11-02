Days before Election Day in Houston, an open Houston icon expresses support for candidate Sheila Jackson Lee.

Houston rapper Slim Thug has said he's "riding" with Lee for Houston mayor in the 2024 election. Voting begins on Nov. 7 and Early Voting opened on Oct. 23 and is set to end on Friday, Nov. 3.

In a message sent to voters, Slim Thug said, "I'm riding with Sheila Jackson Lee on this vote because I see Sheila. Sheila is everywhere in the city, you know Sheila loves the city. You know Sheila standing on business."

Congresswoman Lee announced her run for mayor on March 27, to replace Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Lee has served as a U.S. Representative for Texas's 18th congressional district since 1995.

"Sheila gone ahead and make the city proud," Thug ended the video saying.