Did you just win $1 million? Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Houston for Monday night’s drawing did.

According to Texas Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket was sold at Swipe for Fuel located at 7202 Tidwell Road.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number. The Power Play option, which would have doubled the prize, was not purchased.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 10, 17, 20, 39, 44 and the Powerball was 16.

Another ticket, sold at Pepe’s Drive Thru in Donna in South Texas, also won a $1 million prize.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

No one won the jackpot, which was an estimated $645 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday. The jackpot has increased to an estimated $687 million with an estimated cash value $327.3 million.