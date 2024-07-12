Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power across the Greater Houston area on Friday, four days after Beryl left millions in the dark.

CenterPoint outages dropped below 1 million on Thursday, down from a peak of 2.26 million. They expect to restore 80% of affected customers by the end of Sunday.

Entergy said they had restored power to nearly 60% of 252,460 affected customers by 1 p.m. Thursday. Many of the remaining outages are in heavily damaged areas that require extensive repairs, the company says.

Texas-New Mexico Power says they estimate less than 24,000 customers are still without power. They estimate a significant number of remaining outages will be restored by the end of Sunday, but some in the hardest-hit areas could extend into early next week.

Here’s a look at the latest outage numbers.

Houston power outage tracker

1 p.m.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Centerpoint Energy is reporting 848,628 customers affected by outages.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Entergy Texas is reporting 64,447 customers affected by outages.

10:30 a.m.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Centerpoint Energy is reporting 873,358 customers affected by outages.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Entergy Texas is reporting 69,862 customers affected by outages.

When will power be restored in my area? How to check status of power outage

CENTERPOINT

CenterPoint released a tracker map earlier this week showing the restoration progress. The map will show you the status of restoration efforts in your neighborhood.

On Thursday, CenterPoint began releasing restoration estimates on their map for some neighborhoods. The company says they expect to be able to provide estimated restoration dates for "substantially all" impacted customers on Friday.

In addition to CenterPoint’s restoration map, customers can sign up for the company’s Power Alert Service. It will notify customers of restoration progress and when power is restored.

ENTERGY

Entergy released estimated restoration dates for specific areas, although they say many customers are expected to be restored sooner.

Entergy customers can check outage status on the company’s website. They have a map showing outages and the number of affected customers. You can also search by address.

Texas-New Mexico Power

Texas-New Mexico Power has a map that shows outages and estimated restoration times. However, the company says they are experiencing delays with their outage map due to issues with external carriers.

