More than 1 million people were still waking up without power across the Houston area on Thursday, three days after Beryl roared across the area.

On Wednesday, CenterPoint Energy said power had been restored to more than 1 million of the 2.26 million customers who had been affected at the peak of outages. However, work continued to restore power to 1 million more customers.

Entergy said their crews had restored power to more than 50% of the 252,460 customers impacted by Wednesday evening.

Texas-New Mexico Power was still working to restore power to about 57,000 customers on Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at the latest outage numbers.

Houston power outage tracker

6:30 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Centerpoint Energy is reporting 1,099,987 customers affected by outages.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Wednesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 111,853 customers affected by outages.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Texas-New Mexico Power is reporting 57,833 customers affected by outages.

CENTERPOINT

CenterPoint says they expect to have an additional 400,000 customers restored by the end of the day on Friday and 350,000 more customers restored by the end of the day on Sunday.

CenterPoint released a tracker map earlier this week showing the restoration progress.

The map will show you the status of restoration efforts in your neighborhood but doesn’t provide time estimates.

In addition to CenterPoint’s restoration map, customers can sign up for the company’s Power Alert Service. It will notify customers of restoration progress and when power is restored.

ENTERGY

Entergy released estimated restoration dates for specific areas, although they say many customers are expected to be restored sooner.

Beaumont Network (includes Bevil Oaks, China, Nome, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/11/2024

Navasota Network (includes Grimes County, Robertson County, Burleson County, Limestone County, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/11/2024

Orange Network (includes Bridge City, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/11/2024

Port Arthur Network (includes Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Taylor Landing and surrounding areas): No later than 7/11/2024

Winnie Network (includes Anahuac, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/11/2024

Dayton Network (includes Ames, Daisetta, Devers, Hardin, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/12/2024

Huntsville Network (includes Corrigan, Groveton, Madisonville, New Waverly, Normangee, North Zulch, Trinity, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/12/2024

Silsbee Network (includes Kountze, Lumberton, Woodville, Hardin County, Tyler County, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/12/2024

Bolivar Peninsula (includes Gilchrist, Port Bolivar, and Crystal Beach): No later than 7/12/2024

Cleveland Network (includes Patton Village, Plum Grove, Splendora, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/14/2024

Conroe Network (includes Montgomery, Panorama Village, Willis, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/14/2024

New Caney Network (includes Huffman, Porter, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Kingwood, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/14/2024

Woodlands Network (includes Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Woodloch, and surrounding areas): No later than 7/14/2024

Entergy customers can check outage status on the company’s website. They have a map showing outages and the number of affected customers. You can also search by address.

Texas-New Mexico Power

TNMP says their crews are making significant progress to restore power, but Beryl caused significant damage to their infrastructure. That means restoration times could fluctuate, the company says.

Customers can view outage status and estimated restoration times on their website.

