Relief efforts continue across the Greater Houston area on Friday as residents deal with the aftermath of Beryl.

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power, and cooling centers have opened to offer a place to get out of the heat.

MORE NEWS: Apply now: Texas offers SNAP and WIC replacement benefits post-Hurricane Beryl

Several food and supply distribution events are also being held.

See a list of events and cooling centers below.

DISTRIBUTION EVENTS

Houston Rockets relief event

The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center, in collaboration with community and local partners, are conducting a drive-thru food and water distribution event outside of Toyota Center.

The event is free and open to the public. Boxed lunches, water, fruit, snacks and other hurricane relief items will be distributed. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.



The event is in partnership with Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region, Pepsi, Reliant Energy, Second Servings of Houston, and Cotton Global Disaster Solutions.

WHEN: Friday, July 12, 2024; Event begins at 9 a.m. and will run until supplies last.

WHERE: Cars will line up at the intersection of Polk and La Branch streets.

Astros Foundation, Cheniere Energy relief event

The Astros Foundation and Cheniere Energy will provide free water, ice and more during a distribution event on Friday.

Those who attend will receive a 16 lb. bag of ice, a case of water courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Chick-fil-A entrees courtesy of Chick-fil-A Houston, fruit from the Houston Food Bank and hurricane relief items from the American Red Cross – while supplies last.

WHEN: Friday, July 12, 2024; 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (while supplies last)

WHERE: Minute Maid Park in front of Union Station, 501 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77002

Distribution event in Pasadena

Harris County Precinct 2 has teamed up with the cities of La Porte, Deer Park, Seabrook, and Pasadena to distribute Bottled Water, Ice, and M.R.E.s (Meals Ready to Eat) at the Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds.

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024.

WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Pkwy Pasadena, TX 77504

Harris County Precinct 1 distribution locations

Open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Harris County Precinct One Central Service Center - 7901 El Rio St, Houston, TX 77054

Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, 77088

Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020

Harris County Precinct 3

All programming at Precinct 3 Community Centers are cancelled until further notice; however, they will begin distributing water and food while supplies last.

Due to power issues, the following Community Centers will close after supplies run out:

Barrett Station Community Center

May Community Center

San Jacinto Community Center

George H.W. Bush Community Center

The following Community Centers will also distribute food and water supplies, but will remain open during normal hours (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) for the public to charge devices and enjoy free Wi-Fi in an air-conditioned facility:

Crosby Community Center

Big Stone Lodge

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

Juergen's Hall Community Center

For more information, contact the community center directly: www.pct3.com/Explore/Community-Centers

Harris County Precinct 4

Community Centers opening Wednesday - Friday, 11am to 1pm for food and water distribution are:

Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074 (in addition to MREs and water we may have red cross providing hot meals, subject to availability)

Houston Drive Through Distribution Locations

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 West Montgomery Rd. 77091

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding St. 77016

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Rd. 77051

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Dr. 77074

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St. 77007

Fonde Community Center (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM)

110 Sabine St. 77006

Kingwood Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods 77072

Salvation Army

7920 Cook Rd. 77072

HPD Southwest Substation

13097 Nitida St. 77045

Bible Way Fellowship

10120 Hartsook St. 77034

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center - FOOD Distribution (7:30 AM – 11:00 AM)

Shelters

American Red Cross

BakerRipleyGulfton Sharpstown Campus,

Address: 6500 Rookin, Houston, TX 77074

Hours: Opens Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 PM then starting Wednesday,

BakerRipleyRipley House

Address: 4410 Navigation, Houston, TX 77011

Hours: Open 24 hours

Details: This location will be staffed with paramedics from HFD for anyone needing minor medical support

Champion Forest Baptist Church

Address: 16518 Jersey Dr. Houston, TX 77040

Hours: Open 24 hours

Clear Lake Presbyterian Church

Address: 1511 El Dorado Blvd. Houston, TX 77062

Hours: Open 24 hours

4014 Market St, 77020

Cooling Centers

City of Houston Cooling Centers

Southwest Multi-Service Center

Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, Texas 77074

Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091

Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

Address: 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, Texas 77051

Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

West Gray Multi-Purpose Center

Address: 1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

Address: 6402 Market St. 77007

Hours: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Moody Community Center

Address: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009

Hours: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Kingwood Community Center

Address: 4102 Rustic Woods, Houston TX 77345

Hours: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Fonde Community Center

Address: 110 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77006

Hours: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Kendall Community Center

Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079

Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

River Oaks Park

Address: 3600 Locke Lane, 77027

Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Emancipation Park

Address: 3018 Emancipation Ave., 77004

Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Melrose Community Center

Address: 1001 Canino, 77076

Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Houston Public Libraries

The following Houston Public Library locations will be open on Friday, 7/12/24 and Saturday, 7/13/24 9am-6pm both days. Enjoy books and DVDs or visit to cool off, work, or charge your devices. HPL has free computer access, indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi, water fountains and public restrooms. Some locations have children's activities, library of things, passport service, TECHLink, and study/meeting rooms. Visit https://houstonlibrary.org/ for more information.

Alief Regional Library (located inside the Alief Community Center)

Address: 11903 Bellaire, 77072

Phone: 832-393-1820

Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library

Address: 7007 West Fuqua, 77489

Phone: 832-393-2370

Bracewell Neighborhood Library

Address: 9002 Kingspoint, 77075

Phone: 832-393-2580

Carnegie Neighborhood Library

Address: 1050 Quitman, 77009

Phone: 832-393-1720

Central Library

Address: 500 McKinney, 77002

Phone: 832-393-1313

Flores Neighborhood Library

Address: 110 N Milby, 77004

Phone: 832-393-1780

Johnson Neighborhood Library

Address: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051

Phone: 832-393-2550

Jungman Neighborhood Library

Address: 5830 Westheimer, 77057

Phone: 832-393-1860

Kendall Neighborhood Library

Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079

Phone: 832-393-1880

Montrose Neighborhood Library

Address: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006

Phone: 832-393-1800

Oak Forest Neighborhood Library

Address: 1349 West 43rd St, 77018

Phone: 832-393-1960

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library

Address: 3223 Wilcrest, 77042

Phone: 832-393-2011

Southwest Express Library (located inside the Southwest Multi-Service Center)

Address: 6400 High Star, 77074

Phone: 832-393-2660

Stanaker Neighborhood Library

Address: 611 S/Sgt Macario Garcia, 77011

Phone: 832-393-2080

Walter Neighborhood Library

Address: 7660 Clarewood, 77036

Phone: 832-393-2500

Family History Research Center

Address: 5300 Caroline St, 77004

Phone: 832-393-2600

African American History Research Center

Address: 1300 Victor St, 77019

Phone: 832-393-1440

Houston History Research Center

Address: 550 McKinney, 77002

Phone: 832-393-1662

Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library

7007 W Fuqua St. 77489

(832) 393-2370

YMCA - Cooling Centers

Duncan

Address: 10655 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77041

Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Perry

Address: 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573

Hours: 4:30 AM – 9:00 PM

Tellepsen

Address: 808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002

Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Trotter

Address: 1331 Augusta Dr., Houston, TX 77057

Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Weekley

Address: 7101 Stella Link Blvd., Houston TX 77025

Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Alief

Address: 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd., Houston, TX 77083

Hours: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM

International Services

Address: 3110 Hayes Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082

Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Houston Texans YMCA

Address: 5202 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021

Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Non-profit - Cooling Centers

Lakewood Church

Address: 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027

Hours: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Compudopt Office

Address: 1602 Airline Drive, Houston, Texas 77009

Hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Details: The charging stations can accommodate up to 25 persons at one time. Six laptops will also be available for use by families.

Harris County Pct. 1 cooling centers

Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St., Houston, 77088

Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020

Harris County Precinct 2 cooling centers

Hardy Community Center: 11901 W Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77076

EHAC: 7340 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX, 77505

Flukinger Community Center: 16003 Lorenzo St, Channelview, TX 77530

Harris County Precinct 3 cooling centers

The following Community Centers will also distribute food and water supplies, but will remain open during normal hours (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) for the public to charge devices and enjoy free Wi-Fi in an air-conditioned facility:

Crosby Community Center

Big Stone Lodge

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

Juergen's Hall Community Center

Harris County Precinct 4 cooling centers

Cooling Centers open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. are: