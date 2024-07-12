Beryl relief: Houston distribution events, cooling centers, shelters for Friday
HOUSTON - Relief efforts continue across the Greater Houston area on Friday as residents deal with the aftermath of Beryl.
Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power, and cooling centers have opened to offer a place to get out of the heat.
MORE NEWS: Apply now: Texas offers SNAP and WIC replacement benefits post-Hurricane Beryl
Several food and supply distribution events are also being held.
See a list of events and cooling centers below.
DISTRIBUTION EVENTS
Houston Rockets relief event
The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center, in collaboration with community and local partners, are conducting a drive-thru food and water distribution event outside of Toyota Center.
The event is free and open to the public. Boxed lunches, water, fruit, snacks and other hurricane relief items will be distributed. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
The event is in partnership with Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region, Pepsi, Reliant Energy, Second Servings of Houston, and Cotton Global Disaster Solutions.
WHEN: Friday, July 12, 2024; Event begins at 9 a.m. and will run until supplies last.
WHERE: Cars will line up at the intersection of Polk and La Branch streets.
Astros Foundation, Cheniere Energy relief event
The Astros Foundation and Cheniere Energy will provide free water, ice and more during a distribution event on Friday.
Those who attend will receive a 16 lb. bag of ice, a case of water courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Chick-fil-A entrees courtesy of Chick-fil-A Houston, fruit from the Houston Food Bank and hurricane relief items from the American Red Cross – while supplies last.
WHEN: Friday, July 12, 2024; 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (while supplies last)
WHERE: Minute Maid Park in front of Union Station, 501 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77002
Distribution event in Pasadena
Harris County Precinct 2 has teamed up with the cities of La Porte, Deer Park, Seabrook, and Pasadena to distribute Bottled Water, Ice, and M.R.E.s (Meals Ready to Eat) at the Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024.
WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Pkwy Pasadena, TX 77504
Harris County Precinct 1 distribution locations
Open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out)
- Harris County Precinct One Central Service Center - 7901 El Rio St, Houston, TX 77054
- Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, 77088
- Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020
Harris County Precinct 3
All programming at Precinct 3 Community Centers are cancelled until further notice; however, they will begin distributing water and food while supplies last.
Due to power issues, the following Community Centers will close after supplies run out:
- Barrett Station Community Center
- May Community Center
- San Jacinto Community Center
- George H.W. Bush Community Center
The following Community Centers will also distribute food and water supplies, but will remain open during normal hours (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) for the public to charge devices and enjoy free Wi-Fi in an air-conditioned facility:
- Crosby Community Center
- Big Stone Lodge
- Trini Mendenhall Community Center
- Juergen's Hall Community Center
For more information, contact the community center directly: www.pct3.com/Explore/Community-Centers
Harris County Precinct 4
Community Centers opening Wednesday - Friday, 11am to 1pm for food and water distribution are:
- Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084
- Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074 (in addition to MREs and water we may have red cross providing hot meals, subject to availability)
Houston Drive Through Distribution Locations
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
- 6719 West Montgomery Rd. 77091
Northeast Multi-Service Center
- 9720 Spaulding St. 77016
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
- 4410 Reed Rd. 77051
Southwest Multi-Service Center
- 6400 High Star Dr. 77074
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
- 6402 Market St. 77007
Fonde Community Center (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM)
- 110 Sabine St. 77006
Kingwood Community Center
- 4102 Rustic Woods 77072
Salvation Army
- 7920 Cook Rd. 77072
HPD Southwest Substation
- 13097 Nitida St. 77045
Bible Way Fellowship
- 10120 Hartsook St. 77034
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center - FOOD Distribution (7:30 AM – 11:00 AM)
Shelters
American Red Cross
- BakerRipleyGulfton Sharpstown Campus,
- Address: 6500 Rookin, Houston, TX 77074
- Hours: Opens Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 PM then starting Wednesday,
BakerRipleyRipley House
- Address: 4410 Navigation, Houston, TX 77011
- Hours: Open 24 hours
- Details: This location will be staffed with paramedics from HFD for anyone needing minor medical support
Champion Forest Baptist Church
- Address: 16518 Jersey Dr. Houston, TX 77040
- Hours: Open 24 hours
Clear Lake Presbyterian Church
- Address: 1511 El Dorado Blvd. Houston, TX 77062
- Hours: Open 24 hours
- 4014 Market St, 77020
Cooling Centers
City of Houston Cooling Centers
Southwest Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, Texas 77074
- Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091
- Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, Texas 77051
- Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
West Gray Multi-Purpose Center
- Address: 1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6402 Market St. 77007
- Hours: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Moody Community Center
- Address: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Kingwood Community Center
- Address: 4102 Rustic Woods, Houston TX 77345
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Fonde Community Center
- Address: 110 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77006
- Hours: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Kendall Community Center
- Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
River Oaks Park
- Address: 3600 Locke Lane, 77027
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Emancipation Park
- Address: 3018 Emancipation Ave., 77004
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Melrose Community Center
- Address: 1001 Canino, 77076
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Houston Public Libraries
The following Houston Public Library locations will be open on Friday, 7/12/24 and Saturday, 7/13/24 9am-6pm both days. Enjoy books and DVDs or visit to cool off, work, or charge your devices. HPL has free computer access, indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi, water fountains and public restrooms. Some locations have children's activities, library of things, passport service, TECHLink, and study/meeting rooms. Visit https://houstonlibrary.org/ for more information.
Alief Regional Library (located inside the Alief Community Center)
- Address: 11903 Bellaire, 77072
- Phone: 832-393-1820
Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library
- Address: 7007 West Fuqua, 77489
- Phone: 832-393-2370
Bracewell Neighborhood Library
- Address: 9002 Kingspoint, 77075
- Phone: 832-393-2580
Carnegie Neighborhood Library
- Address: 1050 Quitman, 77009
- Phone: 832-393-1720
Central Library
- Address: 500 McKinney, 77002
- Phone: 832-393-1313
Flores Neighborhood Library
- Address: 110 N Milby, 77004
- Phone: 832-393-1780
Johnson Neighborhood Library
- Address: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051
- Phone: 832-393-2550
Jungman Neighborhood Library
- Address: 5830 Westheimer, 77057
- Phone: 832-393-1860
Kendall Neighborhood Library
- Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079
- Phone: 832-393-1880
Montrose Neighborhood Library
- Address: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006
- Phone: 832-393-1800
Oak Forest Neighborhood Library
- Address: 1349 West 43rd St, 77018
- Phone: 832-393-1960
Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library
- Address: 3223 Wilcrest, 77042
- Phone: 832-393-2011
Southwest Express Library (located inside the Southwest Multi-Service Center)
- Address: 6400 High Star, 77074
- Phone: 832-393-2660
Stanaker Neighborhood Library
- Address: 611 S/Sgt Macario Garcia, 77011
- Phone: 832-393-2080
Walter Neighborhood Library
- Address: 7660 Clarewood, 77036
- Phone: 832-393-2500
Family History Research Center
- Address: 5300 Caroline St, 77004
- Phone: 832-393-2600
African American History Research Center
- Address: 1300 Victor St, 77019
- Phone: 832-393-1440
Houston History Research Center
- Address: 550 McKinney, 77002
- Phone: 832-393-1662
Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library
- 7007 W Fuqua St. 77489
- (832) 393-2370
YMCA - Cooling Centers
Duncan
- Address: 10655 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77041
- Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Perry
- Address: 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573
- Hours: 4:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Tellepsen
- Address: 808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002
- Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Trotter
- Address: 1331 Augusta Dr., Houston, TX 77057
- Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Weekley
- Address: 7101 Stella Link Blvd., Houston TX 77025
- Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Alief
- Address: 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd., Houston, TX 77083
- Hours: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM
International Services
- Address: 3110 Hayes Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082
- Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Houston Texans YMCA
- Address: 5202 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021
- Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Non-profit - Cooling Centers
Lakewood Church
- Address: 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Compudopt Office
- Address: 1602 Airline Drive, Houston, Texas 77009
- Hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- Details: The charging stations can accommodate up to 25 persons at one time. Six laptops will also be available for use by families.
Harris County Pct. 1 cooling centers
Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St., Houston, 77088
- Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020
Harris County Precinct 2 cooling centers
- Hardy Community Center: 11901 W Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77076
- EHAC: 7340 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX, 77505
- Flukinger Community Center: 16003 Lorenzo St, Channelview, TX 77530
Harris County Precinct 3 cooling centers
The following Community Centers will also distribute food and water supplies, but will remain open during normal hours (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) for the public to charge devices and enjoy free Wi-Fi in an air-conditioned facility:
- Crosby Community Center
- Big Stone Lodge
- Trini Mendenhall Community Center
- Juergen's Hall Community Center
Harris County Precinct 4 cooling centers
Cooling Centers open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. are:
- Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084
- Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074
- Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Rd, Cypress, TX 77433
- Hockley Community Center: 28515 Old Washington Rd, Hockley, TX
- Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center: 5597 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX