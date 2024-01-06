Houston police veteran of 10 years arrested after accused of assaulting a family member with metal cup

New updates on Sunday:

The Houston police have released court documents stating Rios, a former officer, threw a metal cup at a woman, Vanessa Rios, who is believed to be his family member.

According to the court documents, the cup landed on the woman's leg.

The woman has been granted an emergency protection order against Rios since the incident.

HPD has not provided a mugshot or picture of Rios.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) announced an officer was arrested for assault on Saturday.

Valeriano Rios III, an officer with HPD since May 2013, was booked in Harris County Jail for assault by Deer Park police.

Rios was assigned to the Narcotics Division.

The 10-year veteran was relieved of duty, as is standard protocol, as the Internal Affairs Division investigates.

"HPD holds its officers to the highest standard and will take appropriate action up to, and including, termination", HPD said.