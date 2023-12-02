A Houston police sergeant was shot multiple times in an "ambush-style attack" early Saturday morning, and the suspect is dead, the police chief says.

Chief Troy Finner says the sergeant, a 17-year veteran of the department, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The incident began shortly after 1 a.m. in the 6900 block of Harwin. That’s where, the chief says, the sergeant and two other officers on the Crime Suppression Team spotted a man suspected in multiple burglaries and an aggravated assault who was driving a silver car.

Chief Finner says the suspect then drove to the 5800 block of Parkersburg, where he and a female got out of the car and started casing businesses.

The sergeant drove up to the 7000 block of Harwin looking for the suspect. At some point, Chief Finner says, there was an "ambush-style attack" and the suspect fired multiple shots into the sergeant’s passenger side window.

The sergeant managed to return fire, striking the suspect, the chief says. The suspect died at the scene.

The sergeant was shot multiple times in the arms and legs, and Chief Finner says the sergeant's ballistic vest took a bullet. Other officers applied tourniquets to the sergeant’s injuries, and he was then taken to the hospital.

Per policy, the police department will conduct a criminal and administrative investigation, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will also investigate.