Harris County police chase ends in crash on Hardy Toll Road, lanes shutdown

Harris County law enforcement has shut down lanes of Hardy Toll Road after a chase ended in a crash.

Constable Mark Herman's office reports constable deputies were in a pursuit with a driver around 2:46 p.m. going eastbound in the 1600 block of Louetta Road.

Officials say the driver refused to stop even though the car had a flat tire.

According to Herman, the car lost control at 18000 Hardy Toll Road and Rankin and crashed while driving southbound.

Southbound lanes of the Hardy Toll Road are currently shut down by emergency crews, Herman said.

Harris County officials are on the scene. Authorities have not said the reason the chase began.