Harris County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting involving sheriff's deputies.

According to HCSO, while investigating a crime in the 15400 block of Flemington Avenue, a male inside a residence, exited the residence and started shooting at deputies.

Deputies returned fire, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.