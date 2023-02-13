A suspect was shot by a Houston police officer after a pursuit early Monday morning, police say.

The suspect – who police say was armed – was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. No officers were injured.

The incident began around 12:27 a.m. Monday when officers located a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it, according to police.

Police say the stolen vehicle continued northbound on Chimney Rock Road for about a mile before the vehicle turned west onto Bellaire, pulled into a parking lot, and two occupants took off running.

Officers chased after the suspects. Police say one of the suspects had a handgun, and officers felt threatened. According to HPD, one officer fired four to five shots, striking the suspect once.

Police say officers provided medical attention until HFD arrived and transported him to the hospital. He was said to be in stable condition but was taken into surgery.

The other suspects were taken into custody. Police say all the suspects were 17 to 21 years old, and the wounded suspect was around 21 years old.

Police say the suspect who was shot did not fire his weapon.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for 11 years.

As is customary in officer-involved shootings, the incident is under investigation by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.