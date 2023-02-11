Harris County Constable: For Valentine's Day turn in your ex with warrants, drugs

Valentine's Day is all about love and this year you can channel old love and any leftover feelings from an ex into being a Good Samaritan!

Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office is offering a special this Valentine's Day to help you resolve any feelings you may have about an ex-lover who did you wrong.

Does your ex have any warrants? Do you still keep up with them and know when they're drinking and driving? Or in possession of drugs? That's no problem!

Herman's office says just give them a call with the person's location, and they'll take care of the rest.

Do your part this Valentine's Day to help keep the streets of Harris County safe. And you can celebrate you being a good citizen by going out to eat!

