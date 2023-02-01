Love is in the air, Houston, and what better way to show that special someone than a romantic candlelight dinner?

Whether you're in a relationship, looking to have a night with the girls, or treating yourself, there are several options in the Greater Houston area this Valentine's Day.

Here's a list of some Houston-area restaurants offering special deals for Valentine's Day:

(Photo courtesy of Adair Kitchen)

Treat your special someone to a cozy date night at Adair Kitchen this Valentine’s Day! Bottles of wine will be half-off all day on February 14, perfect for sipping on while indulging in favorites like Pecan Crusted Baked Chicken ($16), Steak Frites ($25), and the Grilled Bone-In Porkchop ($19). Guests looking to make it a family affair can bring along their little ones for a Build Your Own Valentine’s craft on February 14, offering art kits with safe scissors that help children cut out hearts and make Valentine’s cards while they eat.

Locations:

5176 Buffalo Speedway Houston, TX 77005 | 713.554.0017

5161 San Felipe Suite 390 Houston, TX 77056 | 713.623.6100

Those looking to indulge in authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails for Valentine’s Day can stop by Picos for a special Valentine’s Day menu offered from February 10 – 14. Appetizer options on the holiday menu include Beetroot Carpacio ($16) with pistachios, goat cheese and hoja santa peto, Flautas ($16) with braised short rib, avocado cream and crisp cabbage and Charbroiled Oysters ($18). For the main course, options include Lambs Chops ($48) with manchamanteles mole and roasted sweet potato puree, Tomahawk for Two ($98) with jalapeño cream cheese potatoes au gratin, Catch of the Day Al Pastor ($32) for traditional pastor marinated with pineapple pico de gallo, Cauliflower ($22) butter roasted and served with sikil pak, and Crispy Pork Chop Tomahawk for Two ($69) with duroc pork loin, rib, belly and chicharron served with tamarindo & chipotle mojo. Topping off the meal are dessert selections, which include Pavlova ($12) featuring passion fruit mousse, vanilla cream, mano and strawberries, Lava Cake ($14) with house made banana ice cream, and Profiterol ($12) with a vanilla cream puff, red berries and lychee sauce.

Location:

3601 Kirby Dr.

Houston, TX 77098

(832) 831-9940

Available on Valentine’s Day only, Back Table Kitchen & Bar will be offering a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $75 per person with two options for both the first and second courses. For your first course, choose from either Wild Boar Carpaccio with arugula and fresh Parmesan Reggiano or Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with Cajun Choucroute, Mustard Fruit Beurre Blanc and Truffle Potato Sticks. For your second course, choose from the Blackened Sea Bass with Scratch Biscuit Spoonbread, Collard Greens, Smoked Onion Bearnaise, Corn Shoots or the Petite Filet Mignon with black garlic, Bok Choy, Whiskey Cherry Demi-Glace and charred Cippolini Onion. Finish off date night with white and dark chocolate lava cake for two topped with Strawberry Ice Cream and candied Macadamia nuts.

Location :

2301 N Millbend Dr.

The Woodlands, TX 77380

281.364.6400

(Photo courtesy of Eloise Nichols)

Eloise Nichols is celebrating the special holiday all week long, offering a prix-fixe menu at $50 per person that includes one appetizer to share, two entrees, one dessert to share, and bottle of wine from February 13 to 18. Couples will have their choice of a red or white bottle of wine, and can select from appetizer options Tuna Tartar, Open Flame Roasted Corn Soup, or Grilled Romaine Cesar Salad, followed by main course choices of Surf & Turf or Trout Almondine. Concluding the meal is a decadent Chocolate Cheesecake.

Ladies also have the opportunity to celebrate with friends at the Galentine’s Day Brunch on Sunday, February 12 from 9 am to 3 pm. Mimosa pitchers, which are normally $24, will be half-off through brunch for $12 and can be paired perfectly with signature brunch items such as the Steak & Eggs ($24), Salmon Toast ($12), or Biscuit Benedict ($14).

Location:

2400 Mid Lane.

Houston, TX 77027

713.554.0136

(Photo courtesy of Eunice, taken by Duc Huang)

There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than at the modern Cajun-Creole restaurant, Eunice. Ensconced in a century-old grove of live oak trees in Greenway Plaza, Eunice features seasonally inspired menus that marry European influences with the ingredients and foodways of the Gulf Coast. Menu highlights include a full raw bar featuring Royal Red Shrimp and specialty oysters, Shrimp Etouffee ($38) with "a la harry" handmade green noodles, and Herb Roasted Chicken ($27) along with a renowned bar program that spotlights hand-selected whiskies and bourbons, interesting after-dinner libations and refreshing cocktails. Top off date night with something sweet such as the fan-favorite Bread Pudding ($12) or one of the restaurant's hand-spun ice creams.

Location:

3737 Buffalo Speedway

Houston, TX 77098

832.491.1717

(Photo courtesy of Gatsby's Prime Seafood, taken by Raydon Creative)

Cheers to love at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood with their delicious 3-course Valentine’s Day Menu! This elevated seafood restaurant is celebrating the annual night of romance with a $75 per person prix fixe menu. The first course of the evening allows guests to choose from a Wedge Salad, Caesar Salad, or a cup of their famous Lobster Bisque. Following the first course, guests will be delighted with an 8oz Filet topped with Lobster and Truffle Caviar Butter. To top it all off, guests will indulge in a Flourless Chocolate Cake with Whipped Cream and Mixed Berries. For guests looking to enhance the special evening, Gatsby’s Prime Seafood will be offering Diebolt-Vallois Champagne priced at $59 and Groth Cabernet priced at $69. For reservations, please call 713.485.0039 or visit www.gatsbyseafood.com.

Location:

1212 Waugh Dr.

Houston, TX 77019

713.485.0039

(Photo courtesy of Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse, taken by Raydon Creative and Michael Anthony)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with that special someone in your life with a 3-course offering at Montrose hot spot, Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse. The $75 per person menu includes your choice of Gatsby’s Wedge or Caesar salad, an 8 oz. Filet topped with Truffle Lobster and to top it all off, a slice of Rangel’s Red Velvet Cake. Just a stone’s throw from the Houston Museum District, Gatsby’s serves the finest USDA prime steaks, plus succulent seafood and shellfish along with inventive and classically inspired side dishes and appetizers in a stylish and intimate setting. Patrons walk into the restaurant to the sounds of classic jazz, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and immediately get pulled into the classic is cool again vibe buoyed by Gatsby’s design sensibility – perfect for a romantic interlude or a memorable night out with friends. For reservations call 713.393.7282 or visit www.gatsbysteakhouse.com.

Location:

4319 Montrose Blvd.

Houston, TX 77006

713.393.7282

(Photo courtesy of Georgia James, taken by Duc Hoang)

Looking for the perfect place to spend an evening with a loved one? Look no further than Georgia James, Underbelly Hospitality’s Houston-inspired steakhouse. You and your guest can choose any dish from the full regular menu, or spring for one of executive chef Greg Peters’ special features, which will include A5 aged ribeye with bourbon butter ($95) and beef heart tartare, topped with quail egg and caviar ($32). Looking for dinner and a view? Try the restaurant’s posh new rooftop lounge. For reservations call 832-241-5088 or visit www.georgiajamessteak.com.

Location:

3503 W Dallas St

Houston, TX 77019

(832) 241-5088

(Photo courtesy of GJ Tavern, taken by Claudia Casbarian)

Calling all lovebirds! GJ Tavern, Underbelly Hospitality’s swanky downtown Houston restaurant and bar, will host an intimate six-course dinner experience on Valentine’s Day. Bring a special someone – romantic or platonic – to enjoy the food and wine pairings executive chef Tim Reading has curated to celebrate the occasion, including east coast oysters with champagne mignonette; fried asparagus with crispy prosciutto and lemon aioli; pan seared octopus with a smoked tomato marmalade and a fennel salad; roasted flounder with charred cipollini onions and a brown butter lemon sauce; NY strip with Dauphinoise potato and a bordelaise sauce; and cheesecake with blackberry sauce and butter crumble. The first seating is from 5-7 pm while the second is from 8-10 pm, and tickets can be reserved for $135 per guest at this link: https://resy.com/cities/hou/gj-tavern?date=2023-02-14&seats=2

Location:

737 Preston St

Houston, TX 77002

(281) 846-6938

(Photo courtesy of The Tipping Point at Hotel ZAZA)

Tipping Point has curated a three-course menu perfect for celebrating the day of love. Indulge in starters such Tipping Point has curated a three-course menu perfect for celebrating the day of love. Indulge in starters such as: Cacio E Pepe made with fresh pasta and pecorino romano; Aquachile which includes crab and gulf shrimp; Gems Salad topped with a champagne vinaigrette; and Lobster Bisque made with Maine lobster and whipped goat cheese. Entree dishes are Swordfish made with chimichurri, winter citrus, and mushroom pilaf or Surf & Turf made with scallops and grapefruit blurred blanc. To end on a sweet note, enjoy a Chocolate Decadence Cake or Chocolate Raspberry Tart. Then, sip and savor their Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktails such as ‘For My Galentine’ that directly support the American Heart Association.

Please visit their website to book your Valentine’s Day experience.

Location: 9787 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024

(Photo courtesy of Kin Dee, taken by Alex Montoya)

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day at charming Thai eatery, Kin Dee. On Tuesday, February 14th guests can enjoy a buy two, get one free special on the Thailand Sunrise – a perfectly pink cocktail featuring vodka, muddled pineapple, pineapple juice, pomegranate syrup, and lime juice garnished with lemon skin, Thai basil, and a fresh rose-carved strawberry. The restaurant will also be offering complimentary polaroid photos for those looking to capture a special moment with that special someone. For reservations, please call 281.826.2655 or visit https://www.kindeethaicuisine.com/reservations/.

Location:

1533 N Shepherd Dr. Suite 160

Houston, TX 77008

281.826.2655

(Photo courtesy of Le Colonial, taken by Neil Burger)

Le Colonial, the famed French-Vietnamese eatery, located in the posh River Oaks District, will offer a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $95 per person on Tuesday, February 14th. Treat that special someone to a cozy date-night while indulging in small plates such as Pan Seared Chicken Dumplings (Sui Cao Chien) with scallions, ginger, and black vinegar sauce and Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Tartare (Ca Song) stacked with Hass avocado, sweet chili, cucumber, soy caviar, and taro chips. Large plates include a Chargrilled 6 oz Filet Mignon (Bo Bit Tet, suppl. $10) with demiglace and 5-Spice Frites; Seafood Fried Rice (Com Chien Do Bien) with gulf shrimp, bay scallops, Thai basil, eggs, and bean sprouts; and Pan Seared Trout (Ca Chien Dac Biet, suppl. $10) served with coconut risotto and shiitake & shimeji mushrooms. End your meal with a something sweet such as Chocolate Amoure – dark chocolate mousse with hazelnut ganache and a chocolate sponge or Crème De Citron – a lemon curd topped with dragon fruit meringue, blueberries, and vanilla crème Chantilly. Reservations are required and can be made via Open Table.

View the full Valentine’s Day menu here.

Location:

4444 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77027

713.629.4444

(Photo courtesy Le Jardinier at MFAH, taken by Emily Chan)

Coined by many as one of Houston’s most romantic dining rooms, The Bastion Collection’s Le Jardinier is the perfect Valentine’s Day experience that will guarantee exceptional service and top-quality cuisine in a swoon worthy setting. The restaurant will be offering special Valentine’s Day lunch and dinner pre-fixe menus. The three-course lunch menu at $95 per person features vegetable-focused dishes, such as a winter tartine with lobster, braised beef short ribs with horseradish fondant, and the restaurant’s signature butterfly yuzu mouse for dessert. Make your experience more fabulous and indulge in some favorites at an additional price: Golden Osetra Caviar, House smoked Ora King Salmon with Royal kaluga Caviar, or Ricotta agnolotti pasta with black truffle.

The multi-course dinner menu at $200 per person includes citrus cured Ora King salmon with yuzu vinaigrette & Kaluga caviar, Carolina risotto with winter squash (add Black Truffle at an extra cost), & beef tenderloin au jus with celeriac fondant. For dessert, there will be a Valentine’s sweet creation for two, such as the celebratory L’Amour Toujours, a passion fruit cream and raspberry compote heart with a chocolate biscuit and yuzu meringue.

You may access the full menu here. Reservations are strongly encouraged and may be made through RESY or by calling the restaurant at 713-714-3015. Valet and self-parking available.

Location:

5500 Main St., Suite 122

Houston, TX 77004

713-714-3015

(Photo courtesy of Louie's Italian American)

Usually closed on Tuesdays, Louie’s Italian American will open specifically for those who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the East End! Whether you choose the set menu ($65 per person) or add these special items a la carte, we know you’ll love the features that chef Angelo Emiliani is serving up. This lovely menu includes: salumi, cheese and seasonal vegetables to share; market salad with Texas strawberries, buttermilk-poppy seed dressing, endives, sunflower sprouts, toasted sunflower and roasted beets; ravioli with lemon and ricotta filling, pine nuts, brown butter, aceto balsamico tradizionale and Parmigiano-Reggiano; baked Texas redfish with salsa verde, marinated white beans, roasted sunchokes and confit garlic; and an olive oil cake soaked in limoncello with orange blossom whipped cream.

Location:

3401 Harrisburg Blvd Suite G

Houston, TX 77003

(346) 446-5770

(Photo courtesy of Marmo, taken by Kirsten Gilliam)

This Valentine’s Day, Montrose’s modern Italian chophouse, Marmo, will offer a special three-course prix fixe menu, priced at $95 per person. For your first course, choose from highlights such as Oysters on the Half Shell with Calabrian chili crème fraîche and osetra caviar or Bruschetta topped with maitake mushrooms, charred scallion, Fresno chili, miso aioli, and black truffle. For your second course, choose from hand-rolled pastas such as Lobster Ravioli (suppl. +$15) with mascarpone, lobster cream, and lemon; Acquerello Risotto with green garlic, morel mushrooms, and black truffle; and Squid Ink Campanelle (suppl. +$10) with fresh blue crab, uni cream sauce, chili, basil, and breadcrumbs. Additional menu highlights include Beef Tenderloin (suppl. +$25) with black garlic mostarda and confit potato; and the Tuna Loin served with maitake mushrooms, porcini bone marrow sauce, and scallion agrodolce. The full Valentine’s Day menu will be served during three seatings at 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. along with live entertainment all evening. Reservations are required and can be made via OpenTable.

Location:

888 Westheimer Rd Suite 109

Houston, TX 77006

832.626.3400

(Photo courtesy of MAX's Wine Dive, taken by Becca Wright)

From February 10 to February 14, indulge in Valentine’s Day-inspired specials with appetizer choices such as a classic Charcuterie Board, Rockefeller Oysters, or Strawberry Salad; entrée specials from the land and sea with a Shoulder Steak topped with bacon-wrapped barbecue shrimp, goat cheese and a red wine demi sauce or Stuffed Salmon with a side of roasted vegetables and a lemon butter sauce; ending on a sweet note enjoy options of a Big Ass Brownie, White Chocolate Raspberry Bread Pudding, V-Day in a Glass, and Red Velvet Deep Fried Oreos.



Known for providing an extravagant brunch experience and ideal for Galentine’s Day, enjoy a spread of classic MAX’s brunch dishes or their Valentine’s Day Red Velvet pancakes. Click here for reservations.

Location: 4720 Washington Ave ste b, Houston, TX 77007

(Photo courtesy of Navy Blue, taken by Caroline Fontenot)

Located in the heart of Rice Village, Navy Blue, the new modern American seafood concept by Aaron Bludorn, will offer a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $145 per person on Tuesday, February 14. For your first course, you and your loved one can choose from highlights such as Oysters three-ways (raw, fried or baked); Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with Celeriac Remoulade, Tomato Chutney, Bottarga; Charred Octopus Salad with Sweet Potato Hummus, Tahini, Preserved Lemon. Second course highlights include Branzino with Cucumber Salad, Skordalia, Blackened Snapper with Aji Amorillo, Pickled Vegetables, Lobster Ravioli with Tarragon, Sunchoke, Pearl Onion, or a Dry-Aged Striploin with Bone Marrow, Bordelaise. The full dessert menu is available so you and your loved one can end your meal on a sweet note. Reservations are strongly encouraged and may be made through RESY or by calling the restaurant at 713-347-7727. Valet and self-parking are available.

Location:

2445 Times Blvd.

Houston, TX 77005

713.347.7727

(Photo courtesy of Postino, taken by Jenn Duncan)

Sometimes, the most romantic setting on Valentine’s Day is in the intimacy of your own home and Postino is ready to make it a night to remember with your lover or ride or die gang! From February 6th through February 17th, Postino is serving up two date night to-go packs. The "Takeout and Makeout" is a $55 to-go package for two people featuring your choice of one snacky thing, one bruschetta, one board, and one salad. The "Snacks in The City" is an $80 to-go package for four to six people featuring your choice of three snacky things, one bruschetta, one board and one salad. Since no date night is complete without wine, customers also have the choice to add on one of Postino’s select bottles to go for $20. Orders can be placed online at postinowinecafe.com.

Want to take things to the next level? Surprise your love with a subscription to Postino’s hot new wine club, Wine Cult. Gift a membership at postinowinecult.com/gifting.

Five Houston locations:

Cinco Ranch I 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Unit D100, Katy, TX 77494 I 281.500.9770

Uptown Park I 1151 Uptown Park Blvd Ste. 12, Houston, TX 77056 I 713.965.7929

Heights I 642 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007 I 346.223.1111

Montrose I 805 Pacific St, Houston, TX 77006 I 713.388.6767

Town & Country I 791 Town and Country Blvd Ste 146, Houston, TX 77024 I 713.574.8337

(Photo courtesy of Sorriso Italian Kitchen)

A special, three-course prix fixe menu will be available on the evening from February 14, priced at $74 per person. For your first course, choose from Pate Di Salmone with Roasted Fennel, Capers, Lemon and Lavash or Beet Ravioli with Goat cheese, Sage and Candied Walnuts. For your main course, choose from Short Rib Lasagna with Blue Cheese Bechamel, Pickled Cipollini Gremolata or Branzino Al Forno with Roasted Potatoes, Blistered Tomato and Lemon Parsley Butter. End your special meal with Valentine’s Vacherin, made with 40% Valrhona Chocolate Cremieux, Apple Rose Gelato, Crispy Meringue and Raspberry Biscuit.

Location:

2 Waterway Square Pl

The Woodlands, TX 77380

832.839.5436

(Photo courtesy of TerraMar Imports)

Skip the reservations in favor of a romantic night in this Valentine’s Day! TerraMar Imports, Houston’s direct importer of gourmet European food products, has curated themed gift boxes that will make all the foodies swoon. For at-home dinners, check out the Italian Pasta Dinner for Two Box ($57.60), Paella Dinner for Two Box ($186.64), Classic Italian Dinner for Two Box (49.36) and the Vegan Pasta Salad Dinner for Two Box ($52.31). For those with a sweet tooth, look at the Sweet Valentine’s Gift Box ($98.38), which contains an Italian tea mug, heart-shaped salted caramel chocolates, Winter Cantucci, a selection of premium Spanish tea and a jar of Gianduja spread, which is an Italian rich chocolate-hazelnut spread perfect for spreading on toast or crackers! Don’t limit the festivities to dinner! Surprise a loved one with the Romantic Breakfast Box ($49.89), which includes a selection of four delicious jams, perfect for spreading on toast, waffles, or pancakes. Visit https://www.terramarimports.com/ for more details!