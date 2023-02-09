article

Here’s a Valentine’s Day gift that will get that someone-special’s heart beating fast.

For just $10, you can name a hissing cockroach after your loved one at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

These large – we’re talking two or more inches long – roaches are actually gentle, slow-moving and wingless, according to the museum.

The "Endless Love" promotion is available now through Valentine's Day and includes naming a roach, a certificate and an "Endless Love" pin.

The roach will live in the Heartbreak Motel in the museum’s shop.

The proceeds from the promotion support conservation for the Cockrell Butterfly Center at the museum.

To purchase a gift or learn more, click here.