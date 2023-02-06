Valentine's Day is almost here and showing that special someone you love with a bouquet of flowers is always a classy decision!

MORE: Romantic restaurants in Houston offering Valentine's Day Specials

In Houston, there are several locations where you can buy flowers and even get them delivered to that special person in your life, whether that's your significant other, mom, or even yourself!

Here's a list of just some florists and flower shops in Houston, and make your valentine feel special: