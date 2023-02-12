Teen possibly shot, killed outside apartments in north Houston

Officials are investigating what led up to a shooting that reportedly killed one in north Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says units are investigating a shooting in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Westfield. Officials say the call came in around 3 p.m.

Reports say there was one person dead when officials arrived. Police say the victim is a possible 16-year-old.

No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.