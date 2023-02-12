Police chase ends with suspect jumping over divider on 290, car appeared to be smoking

A police chase in northwest Houston ends after a short standoff, officials say.

According to Houston police, the police chase started just before midnight on Saturday evening, but there's been no information on why he was originally fleeing. The chase ended after the suspect's car came to a stop on 290 just after Fairbanks near 14000 Northwest Freeway.

Officials say the suspect was uncooperative and there was a short standoff with HPD, while they shut down 290 in both directions.

The suspect's car appeared to be smoking, reports say.

As officers moved in, the man exited the car and jumped over the center divider on the high to get away. However, officers were able to quickly take him down and into custody.