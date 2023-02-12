Driver killed after getting ejected from vehicle during crash in east Harris County

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Harris County, where a driver was ejected from their vehicle.

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to the 5000 block of Hopper near East Little York and E. Mt. Houston shortly after 2 a.m.

Responding officers found the vehicle flipped and the driver, dead across the road from the vehicle.

It's unclear what caused the crash, nor was the driver's identity revealed, but an investigation remains underway.