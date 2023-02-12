Small plane crash in northeast Harris County near railyard

Harris County officials are on their way to a small plane crash, reports say.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are responding to a small aircraft crash near a railyard off Beaumont Highway and Adlong Johnson Road near Crosby.

Officials report the pilot and passenger are alive and being taken to a hospital via Lifeflight.

No other information has been provided at this time.