Houston police officer involved in crash with another vehicle, 1 person taken to hospital

Houston police are investigating after an officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Details are limited, but the crash occurred in the 7500 block of Southwest Freeway around 7:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details have been released.