Houston: Police investigating after man's body was found in bayou
Houston, TX - Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a West Houston bayou.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston police investigating bodies found in 2 area bayous
Details are limited, but officials said the discovery was made in the 7700 block of Boone.
Authorities said a dive team was called out to the scene to help recover the body.
Photo of from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/Twitter)
Officials said the cause of death is under investigation.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date.