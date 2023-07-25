Expand / Collapse search

Houston: Police investigating after man's body was found in bayou

By
Published 
Houston Police Department
FOX 26 Houston

Houston, TX - Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a West Houston bayou. 

Details are limited, but officials said the discovery was made in the 7700 block of Boone. 

Authorities said a dive team was called out to the scene to help recover the body. 

Body found in bayou

Photo of from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/Twitter)

Officials said the cause of death is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date.