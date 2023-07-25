Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a West Houston bayou.

Details are limited, but officials said the discovery was made in the 7700 block of Boone.

Authorities said a dive team was called out to the scene to help recover the body.

Photo of from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/Twitter)

Officials said the cause of death is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date.