Harris County authorities searching for suspect who allegedly scammed victim by pretending to be police

The Brief Harris County Precinct 4 deputies need your help locating a suspect who they said scammed a victim. According to officials, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted an investigation on Stagecoach Breeze Lane regarding a scam in which a suspect falsely claimed to be law enforcement and defrauded a victim of more than $7,000 by telling them they had active warrants for their arrest. Officials said during the investigation, the deputy traced the funds and identified the suspect as Valencia Sirra Valenzuela of Edgewater, Maryland, as the individual who received the money. If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, contact Harris County Precinct 4 at (281) 376-3472 or your local law enforcement.



Harris County Precinct 4 deputies need your help locating a suspect who they said scammed a victim by pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

Harris County crime: Authorities searching for woman who scammed victim by pretending to be law enforcement

What we know:

According to officials, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted an investigation on Stagecoach Breeze Lane regarding a scam in which a suspect falsely claimed to be law enforcement and defrauded a victim of more than $7,000 by telling them they had active warrants for their arrest.

Officials said during the investigation, the deputy traced the funds and identified the suspect as Valencia Sirra Valenzuela of Edgewater, Maryland, as the individual who received the money.

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Authorities said during an interview, she provided inconsistent statements that did not align with the victim's bank records and other evidence.

Officials stated she also showed no intention of returning the money to the victim and attempted to blame her boyfriend for the theft.

Valenzuela is currently wanted by law enforcement for felony theft.

What you can do:

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, contact Harris County Precinct 4 at (281) 376-3472 or your local law enforcement.