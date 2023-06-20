Houston police investigating bodies found in 2 area bayous

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found in Houston bayous on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but authorities said the first body was located after a bike patrol officer was flagged down on a report of a body in Brays Bayou at 3000 S. MacGregor.

Officials said the body of an adult male was located.

The second body was located in the 8500 block of Findlay in an oxbow loop of Sims Bayou.

Dive teams are headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest information.