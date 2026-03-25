Ashley McFadden Arrested: Texas Paw Patrol animal cruelty

The Brief Ashley McFadden, operator of Southeast Texas Paw Patrol, is in custody after authorities discovered what they describe as the most horrific animal cruelty in Tyler County history, including deceased puppies found in Ziploc bags. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office seized 54 malnourished dogs, while dozens more were rescued by local groups following reports from whistleblowers who visited the graphic scene. McFadden is currently jailed on a $70,000 bond; a grand jury is set to review the evidence and potentially issue further indictments on April 24.



FOX 26 first reported on 25-year-old Ashley McFadden and her boyfriend Timothy Brockman on March 16.

Ashley McFadden & Southeast Texas Paw Patrol: Tyler County animal cruelty charges

The backstory:

McFadden was running a dog rescue group called Southeast Texas Paw Patrol. But instead of saving dogs' lives, McFadden was allegedly behind the worst case of animal cruelty the Tyler County District Attorney's Office says they've ever seen.

"It's much worse than I ever thought it would be," said dog rescuer and transporter Mary McElhanon.

She and other dog rescuers and transporters became suspicious of McFadden and her rescue.

McFadden appeared in court on Monday. She remains jailed in lieu of a $70,000 bond.

What they're saying:

Christy Nixon recently visited McFadden's property and took pictures and videos. They are too graphic for TV without blurring.

"I do a lot of street rescue," she said. "That was probably the worst I've ever seen."

Dead dogs were stacked up on top of each other. Puppies were discovered in zip lock bags.

In all, the Tyler County Sheriff's Office seized 54 dogs. Dozens more were taken by various rescue groups. Most of the dogs seized were malnourished.

What's next:

A grand jury is expected to review the case on April 24.