Teen killed after vehicle allegedly ran stop sign in Harris County, colliding with another vehicle

The Brief An investigation is underway in Harris County following a deadly crash, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred near the intersection of Richcrest Drive and West Hardy Road in North Harris County. Officials said one vehicle with multiple teens reportedly ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle with one person in it. Harris County officials said one of the teens from the suspected at-fault vehicle was ejected and killed.



An investigation is underway in Harris County following a deadly crash, officials said.

Teen killed in North Harris County crash, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred near the intersection of Richcrest Drive and West Hardy Road in North Harris County.

Officials said one vehicle with multiple teens reportedly ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle with one person in it.

Photo from the scene

Harris County officials said one of the teens from the suspected at-fault vehicle was ejected and killed.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if there were any additional injuries.

The identity of the teen killed has not been released by authorities.