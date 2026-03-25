TSA wait times: IAH, Hobby wait times for today, March 25

The Brief Houston's Bush Airport is continuing to see long wait times as the partial government shutdown goes into day 40. There is a staffing shortage as TSA agents have worked without pay, leading many to call in sick or even quit their jobs. You can check the wait time at Bush and Hobby Airport below.



Houston airports are continuing to see long lines as the partial government shutdown goes into day 40.

Here’s how to check before you go.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Travelers at Bush Airport on Wednesday may experience wait times over an hour and reduced screening lanes.

To check which terminals are open, whether TSA Pre-Check and CLEAR are available and how long the wait is, click here.

William P. Hobby Airport

Security checkpoint wait times at Hobby Airport were under 15 minutes on Wednesday morning. Travelers are still advised to arrive early.

To check the latest wait times, click here.

Why are airports experiencing longer wait times?

Airports across the country are experiencing longer TSA screening wait times amid a partial government shutdown.

Hundreds of thousands of Homeland Security workers, including from the TSA, U.S. Secret Service and Coast Guard, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew DHS funding last month. That’s led many TSA agents to call in sick — or even quit their jobs — as financial strains pile up. The staffing shortages have forced some airports to close checkpoints at times, with wait times swinging dramatically for travelers.