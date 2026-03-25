Texas Army reservist says wife detained after immigration check-in in Houston while asylum case was pending

The Brief Christopher Busby says his wife never came home after a scheduled check-in with immigration officials in December 2025. ICE records show she is currently being held at the Houston Contract Detention Facility. Her attorney says she had a pending asylum case and had been complying with check-in requirements.



An Army reservist and Black Hawk pilot says what he thought would be a routine appointment turned into months of uncertainty for his family.

Army reservist fighting for his family

Christopher Busby says his wife, Stephanie Kenny-Velasquez, went to a scheduled check-in with immigration officials in December 2025 and never came back out.

He says he waited outside, expecting the visit to be over in about half an hour, the way earlier appointments had gone. Instead, he says, the time kept stretching on.

At one point, Christopher says he started a timer; that timer is still running.

"For the first time in my life, I heard Stephanie scream," Christopher said.

What we know:

Stephanie is a 25-year-old woman from Venezuela who came to the United States in 2021. According to her attorney, she had a pending asylum case at the time she was detained. Christopher says she had been checking in with immigration officials as required before this happened.

Christopher says Stephanie was initially taken to a facility in Conroe before being transferred. Records show she is now being held at a facility in Houston.

A Love Story Interrupted:

Christopher says Stephanie is someone who followed the rules and built a life while waiting for her case to move forward.

"Stephanie does everything right… she paid her taxes on time… her credit score was higher than mine," he said.

He says their relationship began in Austin and quickly grew into something serious.

Christopher says after their second date, they were inseparable. The two were married in 2025 and were planning their future together before everything changed.

That future, he says, was suddenly put on hold the day Stephanie was detained.

What Christopher Says:

Christopher says the emotional toll has been overwhelming.

He says he has not slept in a bed since Stephanie was detained because he cannot feel comfortable knowing she is not.

He also says he has stopped flying, even though he is required to log minimum hours, because he does not believe he is in the right mindset while she remains in custody.

Christopher says the hardest part now is hearing what Stephanie is going through inside the facility.

He says she has lost a significant amount of weight and has complained about pain in her back, head, and stomach. He also says she is being held in cramped conditions.

Attorney Insight:

Attorney Javier Rivera says Stephanie had been complying with the terms of her release before she was detained.

"She checked in on a yearly basis. She complied with the terms of ICE on her release," Rivera said.

Rivera also points to another factor in the case.

"She is the spouse of a U.S. service member, so she has an additional aspect of her case that makes her detention particularly troubling," he said.

He says the legal team is now pursuing multiple options, including a process known as parole in place, which may allow certain military family members to remain in the country while their cases move forward.

Background: TPS and Venezuela:

Many Venezuelans in the United States, including people like Stephanie, have sought protection through programs such as asylum or Temporary Protected Status, also known as TPS.

TPS is a designation for people from certain countries facing extraordinary conditions, such as political instability or humanitarian crises. Venezuela was designated for TPS in 2021.

TPS allows individuals to live and work in the United States temporarily, but it does not automatically lead to permanent legal status. Not everyone qualifies, and some people instead pursue asylum through immigration courts.

Stephanie’s attorney says she had a pending asylum case at the time she was detained.

In the meantime, Stephanie was building a life in the United States. She met Christopher, and the two were married in 2025. She had also been studying for her real estate exam and was scheduled to take it just days after her appointment.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Stephanie was detained during that specific check-in after previously being allowed to remain out of custody.

It is also unclear how long she may remain in detention or whether she will be released following her hearing.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees immigration courts, says it does not comment on cases before the agency.

What's next:

Stephanie is expected to have a hearing Monday, which could determine the next phase of her case.