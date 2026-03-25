The Brief Thursday is Opening Day for the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. They face off against the Los Angeles Angels at 3:10 p.m. Fans with a ticket can attend Street Fest before the game.



The Houston Astros are kicking off the 2026 season at home on Thursday.

Houston Astros Opening Day Game

For their 2026 home opener, the Astros will face off against the Los Angeles Angels.

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Time: 3:10 p.m. CT

Where: Daikin Park (formerly Minute Maid Park), 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Opening day tickets on the official MLB website start at $43 for standing room only and $75 for the upper level. Tickets are currently starting around $70 to $80 on secondary markets.

FILE PHOTO. Houston Astros mascot Orbit runs across the field with the team flag to celebrate the team's 4-1 win in the top of the ninth inning during the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros on August 13, 2025 at Daikin Park in Hou Expand

How to watch

Fans can watch the action on Space City Home Network. If you’re tuning in on the radio, listen via KBME 790 AM / 94.5 FM HD-2 or in Spanish on KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM.

Opening Day Street Fest

The celebration starts early at the Opening Day Street Fest.

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Activities: Live music, food trucks, yard games, and photo booths.

Requirement: You must have a game ticket for March 26 to enter the Street Fest.

Giveaway: All fans in attendance will receive a 2026 Schedule Magnet.

New for 2026: Find the official "9-9-9 Challenge" kit at the Crawford Dogs stands (Sections 109 & 418), featuring nine mini-dogs and flight-sized beers!