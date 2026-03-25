Houston traffic tips to know before Thursday's big sports day

Thursday will be a very busy day across the City of Houston. That means traffic problems for everyone across the city for a good chunk of the day.

Here's a look at what you can expect and should prepare for.

THE DOWNTOWN EVENT TRIANGLE:

The "No-Go" Zone: The East side of Downtown is one giant event zone. Astros (3 PM), CERAWeek, NCAA Fan Fest, and the Sweet 16 are all stacked between Daikin Park, the GRB, and Toyota Center.

NCAA (Toyota Center) Specifics: These are long closures. Starting at 6:00 a.m. and lasting all the way through Saturday night, major arteries are restricted.

- Polk Street: Multiple closures around the 1400 block, including construction zones.

- La Branch Street: If you are trying to use La Branch near the arena, the west curb lanes are closed all day.

Immediate Post-Event (The Coogs Exit): When the UH game ends late Thursday night, expect total instantaneous closures at La Branch and Polk, Clay at Austin, and the intersection of Leeland and Chenevert to handle the pedestrian crush.

The Memorial Park Hub (The Morning Rush Impact):

This will be the first major conflict of the day and will directly impact I-10 and the 610 West Loop during rush hour.



The Big 4 A.M. Shutdown: If you typically use Memorial Drive or Memorial Loop to get around the park on your morning commute, your route is closed. As of 4 a.m. Thursday morning, all 'Loops' (West, East, and the main drive) are restricted to Tournament Access Only.

Wescott and Neighborhood Closures: The 8:00 p.m. opening is only nightly. If you live or work near Wescott Street, Arnot Street, or any of the adjacent residential areas, a massive list of neighborhood curb lanes is closed. Expect security and restricted access on almost every street between Durford St. and Memorial Dr. until 8 p.m.

FREEWAYS

The Big Story: This isn’t a normal Thursday in H-Town. We have the Texas Children's Houston Open kicking off in Memorial Park right now, while massive Downtown crowds are building for Astros Opening Day, CERAWeek, and the NCAA Sweet 16.



A Tale of Two Cities: If your commute involves I-10 West near the Loop or I-45 entering Downtown from any direction, expect major delays starting before the lunch hour.

PARK & RIDE

North: Spring (I-45)

The Route: The 204 Spring runs roughly every 15 minutes during peak hours.

The Benefit: It uses the I-45 HOV lane, bypassing the "parking lot" that forms at the I-45/I-10 interchange near the U of H Downtown.

Northwest: Cypress (US-290)

The Route: The 217 Cypress is a direct shot into the heart of the business district.

The Benefit: Since Opening Day fans will be flooding the North side of Downtown early, this route drops viewers right near the Theater District, where they can easily walk or take the Green Line rail to the stadium.

West: Katy (I-10)

The Route: The 222 Grand Parkway is the gold standard for Katy.

The Benefit: It stays on the Managed Lanes for almost the entire trip. For those heading to the Sweet 16, this is the best option as it drops you within walking distance of the Green/Purple rail lines for a quick jump to the Toyota Center.

Southwest: Fort Bend (US-59)

The Route: Use Fort Bend Transit from the University of Houston-Sugar Land or the AMC First Colony lots.

The Warning: Note that Fort Bend Transit is a separate system from METRO. Fares range from $2.25 to $4.00, and the last return buses typically leave Downtown around 9:00 PM. Fans attending the late Coogs game at 9:05 PM should have a backup plan (like a rideshare) for the ride home.

PARKING

If you’re going to drive your own car, the best advice is to plan ahead, compare prices, reserve, and pay for your parking spot in advance.

Click here for a link to view all the downtown Houston parking garages, and you can reserve parking in real time.



Downloading an app, like ParkMobile, SpotHero or ParkWhiz on your mobile device can make it easier.