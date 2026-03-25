César Chávez Boulevard renaming being discussed by Houston City Council
HOUSTON - César Chávez’s legacy is facing new scrutiny with growing calls to rename or remove sites that honor the labor leader.
Houston City Council considering renaming César Chávez Boulevard
What we know:
Texas Senator John Cornyn has introduced a bill to defund and abolish the César E. Chávez National Monument in California.
The proposal comes after multiple women accused Chavez of sexual abuse at the site in the past.
In Houston, city leaders are also discussing renaming César Chávez Boulevard in the east end but say the process will take time.
What's next:
There are currently no concrete moves to rename César Chávez Boulevard.
The Source: Houston City Council meeting, other FOX reporting