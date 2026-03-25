Houston crime: Capital murder suspect on the run since 2022 captured in Laredo

The Brief A woman wanted for capital murder in Houston since 2022 was arrested in Laredo on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Elizabeth Rodriguez, 21, was arrested on Wednesday morning by the Laredo Police Department, along with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force from the U.S. Marshals. Rodriguez is one of six suspects arrested in connection to a home invasion where two men were shot, and a third man was assaulted.



A woman wanted for capital murder in Houston since 2022 was arrested in Laredo on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Houston crime: Woman wanted in 2022 Houston capital murder arrested

Elizabeth Rodriguez, 21, was arrested by the Laredo Police Department, along with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force from the U.S. Marshals.

Laredo police officials said Rodriguez was served with the warrant out of Houston near the intersection of Vicente Street and South New York Avenue in Laredo.

Rodriguez is one of six suspects arrested in connection to a home invasion where two men were shot, and a third man was assaulted.

The backstory:

On Jan. 21, 2022, officers were called to a residence on Avenue Q around 3:16 a.m. about a shooting, officials said. When they arrived, two men were found shot and a third man had been assaulted.

The two shooting victims were identified as 37-year-old Apolonio Alvarado and 41-year-old Juan Ramirez and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Alvarado was pronounced dead at the hospital and Ramirez died from his injuries on June 1, 2023, officials said. The assault victim was treated for his injuries and later released.

According to witnesses, multiple masked suspects entered the front door of the residence and began shooting and assaulting the victims before leaving the scene.

Five other suspects have already been charged for their alleged roles in the shooting, police say. The suspects include Victorya Ruby Venegas, 22, Jozalyn Lawrence, 24, Jacob Lee St John, 24, Raul Gallegos, 23, and Damien Vega, 22.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Elizabeth Rodriguez (Source: Laredo Police Department)

Years later, officers were able to arrest St. John on Dec. 9, 2025 for his alleged role in the incident. Lawrence has also been charged. Venegas is booked in federal custody on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Harris County. Gallegos and Vega were also taken into custody on unrelated charges by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

What's next:

It's unclear when Rodriguez' first court appearance will be.