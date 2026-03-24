Harris Co. Pct. 1 constable deputy, motorist taken to hospital after crash
HOUSTON - A deputy with the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office and another motorist were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Eastex Freeway.
What we know:
The crash occurred on the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Collingsworth Street, on Houston’s north side Tuesday morning.
According to the constable’s office, the constable deputy and another driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear exactly how the crash occurred, but the constable’s office says it appears a civilian driver made an improper lane change.
No one involved has been identified.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office.