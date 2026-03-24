Harris Co. Pct. 1 constable deputy, motorist taken to hospital after crash

The Brief Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the Eastex Freeway in north Houston. A deputy with the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office and another motorist were injured. Their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.



A deputy with the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office and another motorist were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Eastex Freeway.

What we know:

The crash occurred on the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Collingsworth Street, on Houston’s north side Tuesday morning.

According to the constable’s office, the constable deputy and another driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear exactly how the crash occurred, but the constable’s office says it appears a civilian driver made an improper lane change.

No one involved has been identified.