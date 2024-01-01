Houston police arrest 7 for illegal gunfire on New Years Eve, guns recovered

Houston police have released a preliminary report on the arrests made on New Year's Eve for illegal gunfire and DWI charges filed over the weekend.

According to Chief Troy Finner, hundreds of calls were received about guns being fired overnight in the Houston area.

SUGGESTED: Houston area drunk driving initiative: At least 100 DWI charges filed before New Year's

Seven suspects were arrested for illegally firing guns and put in jail, Finner reports. During the arrest of two of those suspects in the 200 block of Benbrook Street, officers recovered seven guns in their possession.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department

Police say three people alleged they were hit by stray bullets, but it is unknown if the incident was caused by random shots in the air. Finner says the individuals have non-life-threatening injuries and there is an investigation underway.

Regarding drunk driving, a multi-agency task force arrested at least 104 drivers for DWI charges from Friday, Dec. 29 to Monday, Jan. 1. The numbers are preliminary and will be updated on Jan. 2.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"I want to thank the men and women of HPD and our area agency partners for their tireless efforts to help keep our city safe; not just on New Year's Eve but every day and night," Finner said in a statement. "We have a lot of work to do and look forward to this year ahead!"