For New Year's Eve, Houston law enforcement agencies are trying a new approach to keep drunk drivers off the road and preliminary numbers show more than 150 charges filed during the three days before 2024.

In a press conference, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced hundreds of officers would be out on the streets to arrest more drunk drivers before anyone was hurt.

SUGGESTED: New Year's in Houston: New initiative targeting drunk drivers

A no-refusal policy will be enforced which means, that if a police officer stops someone and believes they smells alcohol or the driver may be drunk, prosecutors out on the field can write warrants and get them to a judge who's on duty.

Drivers will also be subject to a blood warrant which is the most authentic way of proving someone is intoxicated so blood will be taken with or without consent.

According to the District Attorney's Office, preliminary initiative numbers were released and 180 driving while intoxicated (DWI) charges were filed from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

On Dec. 28, there were seven no-refusal blood warrants issued and 58 DWIs, including 44 first-offense misdemeanors and eight third-offense felony DWIs.

On Dec. 29, there were 23 no-refusal blood warrants issued and 36 DWIs, including 29 first-offense misdemeanors, five second-offense DWIs, and two third-offense felony DWIs.

On Dec. 30 there were 15 no-refusal blood warrants issued and 86 DWIs total, including 63 first-offense misdemeanors, 13 second-offense DWIs, six third-offense felony DWIs, and four DWI felonies involving a child.