HOUSTON - At least one person was detained overnight Sunday in the Heights where an officer's patrol vehicle was damaged. 

Details on what led up to the crash were not shared, as of this writing, but it happened in the 1200 block of Crosstimbers a little after 3 a.m. It appears at least two vehicles, including an unidentified officer with Houston PD's patrol vehicle were involved in the crash. 

Additionally, we're told one person was seen getting detained, but their connection to the crash or to the scene, in general, was not disclosed by police. 

No reports of any injuries or hospitalizations were shared either at this time. 

An investigation remains underway. 