Loved ones and fans are mourning the loss of two women, one of who is a well-known TikTok influencer after they were killed during a crash in northwest Houston earlier this week.

BACKGROUND: 2 women killed in NW Houston crash

It happened in the 4300 block of W Tidwell around 3:20 p.m. on Monday. According to the Houston PD, a young woman was driving a black Honda Civic in the southbound lanes of Bertellis when she left a stop sign to go into the W Tidwell intersection.

As it entered the intersection, investigators said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup heading westbound crashed into the Honda, causing it to strike a tree in the median. Two women inside the vehicle died as a result. Medical examiners later identified the women as TikTok influencer, Britney Murphy A.K.A. thatgirlbritneyjoy and Sherie Ihemedu.

The Chevy then crossed the median as well and hit a white Ford Fusion before flipping and landing on its roof. The 18-year-old driver was found not to be impaired but was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Additionally, the Ford driver, 42, was not injured.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

At last check, no charges were filed, but an investigation remains underway.