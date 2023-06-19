Tidwell crash: 2 women killed in NW Houston crash

An investigation is underway after two people were killed in an afternoon crash in northwest Houston.

The crash occurred on the 4400 block of West Tidwell Monday afternoon.

According to Houston police, a gray pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the crash.

Authorities said the driver of the gray pickup was taken to the hospital in stable condition. However, two women inside the black sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

While the crash remains under investigation, authorities said it appears that the gray pickup truck was going west on Tidwell and the black sedan pulled out from a side street from a stop sign. Officials said it's possible the black sedan failed to yield right of way when leaving the stop sign.

Officials said at this point, they don't initially see any signs of intoxication, but they do have officers at the hospital following up to make sure there is no intoxication.