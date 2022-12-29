Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE

As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe.

"What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along with the fire and police chief, reminded the public that celebratory gunfire is dangerous. Last year, two people were injured as a result, including an 8-year-old child.

"It's unsafe and downright dangerous, and we want to put an end to it," said Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner.

Not only is shooting a gun into the sky frivolous and dangerous, but it's also illegal.

"Discharging a firearm is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine," said Turner.

Despite that, officers still responded to nearly 400 celebratory gunfire calls last New Year's Eve, which took time away from officers who needed to respond to actual emergencies.

"There is no need for anybody to lose their life by someone needlessly firing a gun, a firearm, or a pistol into the air," said Andy Kahn with Crime Stoppers Houston.

Usually, Crime Stoppers only offers rewards for felonies, but this New Year's Eve, they're making an exception. They're offering up to $5,000 to anyone who makes a report that leads to an arrest.

You can make that report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or online.

Another important reminder at Thursday's press conference, fireworks are also illegal in the city of Houston and often cause serious injuries and house fires around this time.

HPD also made it known that their DUI task force will be on the road looking for drunk drivers.