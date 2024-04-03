One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Houston’s Fifth Ward, authorities say.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Meadow Street, near I-10 and US-59.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Authorities investigate a deadly crash.

SkyFOX aerials showed a motorcycle in a grassy area between two elevated highway ramps.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the deadly crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.