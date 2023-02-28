A Houston mother was given 40 years in prison after she killed both her children and tried to cover up the murder.

Sheborah Latrice Thomas, 37, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, pleaded guilty to two counts of Murder on Monday in exchange for the prison sentence.

S. Thomas (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

This comes after officials said she drowned her daughter, Kayiana, 5, and son Araylon "Ray Ray," 7, in their southeast Houston home in the 3000 block of Tierwester on August 2016.

Court documents said a day later, Thomas put the children's bodies into a trashcan behind the house before leaving for work to try and "get her paycheck early."

However, she was unable to leave town, so court records said Thomas started packing up her home and throwing things away.

She also reportedly told a friend she had drowned the children "and had to leave town, but he thought it was a joke."

When the friend realized Thompson wasn't joking, he "asked more questions, and she apparently showed him where the bodies could be found," the DA's office said.

"This mother knew what she was doing, she knew it was wrong, and we vowed to seek justice for these two children," DA Kim Ogg said in a press statement. "This plea agreement means that family members will not have to testify, and this woman cannot appeal her conviction or the sentence."