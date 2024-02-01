Houston METRO crash: Pedestrian pushing wheelchair struck by METRO light rail train

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a METRO light train on Thursday evening in Houston.

METRO officials said the incident occurred in the 6100 block of Fannin, just after 8 p.m.

Officials stated a pedestrian was pushing a wheelchair along the train when a train was coming.

The train operator tried to break but couldn't stop in time, and struck the pedestrian, officials said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

METRO officials stated that rail service has been stopped from Wheeler to TMC Station.

A bus service has been established to help transport passengers.